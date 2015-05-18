SIUC DPS receives several reports of stolen bicycles

The Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating several incidents of stolen bicycles that were reported within the last week.Last week 11 bicycles were reported stolen from SIUC campus, according to the DPS crime log.According to Sgt. Chad Beights with SIU police, it's not uncommon that an increased amount bicycles are reported stolen during the week of move outs but Beights said that doesn't necessarily mean that's when the bicycles were stolen.“Were they stolen in the last day or in the last six months?,” Beights asked.According to the sergeant, often times do not check on their bicycles for weeks or even months, but when they go to retrieve their property to bring it home with them, they realize it's gone and report it stolen to police.“We strongly encourage those who have bikes to register them with the parking division,” Beights said. “It's free and valid for four years.”Property that's been left at the end of the semester will be collected by police and held for 180 days for owners to retrieve their property, Beights said. After that, items will be auctioned off.