Carbondale police looking for 2 suspects in residential burglary

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a residential burglary on May 14.

Police say at about 3:05 p.m. they responded to a home in the 30 block of Hillcrest Drive in reference to a residential burglary.

They say the victim returned home and saw two suspects inside. Once confronted, police say they suspects ran away, going north.

According to police, they used a canine to track the suspects and recovered the stolen property. They say the suspects were not found during the track.

The first suspect is described as a black male, with a red hooded sweatshirt and possibly has facial hair.

The second suspect is described as a tall black male, with a slender build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a cloth sack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

