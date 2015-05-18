ISP responds to report of suspicious package near Carmi VFW Hall

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Carmi, Illinois VFW Hall on Monday, May 18.

At about 8:30 a.m., police say a local citizen reported a suspicious package near a dumpster in the parking lot of the VFW Hall, on East Main Street.

The package was described as a metal box.

ISP, along with Zone 7 agents and Carmi police, secured the area around the box and notified the Illinois Secretary of State's Bomb Squad.

Police say the bomb squad arrived on scene and determined the package was non-threatening. They say it was destroyed without incident.

According to ISP, emergency responders finished their investigation and traffic in the area should return to normal.

