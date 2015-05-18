1 arrested after man shot in chest in Steele

A Steele man was arrested after another man was shot in the chest in Steele.

Billy Joe Amerson, 45, was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $200,000.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said that his department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning shooting which occurred on Bates Street in Steele.

Officers recovered a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

Amerson was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

This investigation is continuing.