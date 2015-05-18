Dunklin Co. Sheriff's Office warns of 'scams'

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office says it has received numerous calls from people in recent days about an alleged IRS "scam."

According to the sheriff's office, the people say they received a phone call from the Internal Revenue about delinquent taxes, and if the person doesn't pay a certain amount they will be arrested. The caller said the person should pay the amount immediately to avoid being arrested.

Deputies say this is a "scam."

They say there are calls also being made telling people they have an outstanding warrant, and if they do not send money to pay a fine they will be arrested. Deputies say this also a "scam."

According to the sheriff's office, people should be alert to any callers asking for money or callers advising that they have won a big prize, and all they have to do is send a certain amount of money to claim the prize.

They say these are only two of the "scams" that are currently going around. They remind people to be aware and never give personal information to any caller over the phone.

