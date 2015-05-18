Carbondale man sentenced to 26 years in prison for armed robbery

A Carbondale man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to prison.





Marshawn D. Steele, 18, of Carbondale was convicted on May 13 in Jackson County Circuit Court of armed robbery, a Class X Felony, and was sentenced to serve 26 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr.Steele is eligible for day-for-day credit, meaning that he is eligible to receive one day of credit for each day served. He will serve a three year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the DOC.

Steele knocked on the door of the victim's apartment at Lewis Park in Carbondale, and asked to use the victim's phone on Dec. 15, 2014. The victim agreed and Steele, along with another male, entered the victim's apartment. Once inside, Steele brought out a handgun and ordered the victim to sit in a chair while Steele and his accomplice took items from the victim's bedroom, including money, medicine, and jewelry.

Steele and the accomplice held the victim at gunpoint at various times during the robbery, according to Carr.





As they left the victim's home, the victim attempted to follow them. Steele fired one shot, stopping the victim and a passerby from chasing him. That round was recovered from inside an apartment at the Field's Apartments in Carbondale. The defendants were identified through the use of a Facebook investigation by the victim and his friend, and later identified by the victim in a police photographic lineup.



