Carbondale police: Use caution toward Craigslist job offers

The Carbondale Police Department is reminding people to use caution when being offered a job, service or payment from online sites like Craigslist.

The police department received complaints from citizens where they offered a job and the citizen ended up being the victim of a scam.

Police say it works by the "employer" sending the victim a check, usually for between $1,000 and $5,000. The "employer," then tells the victim to cash the check at their bank and keep a small portion of the money for themselves, either as their first paycheck or to finish a certain task.

The remainder of the money is to be sent back to the "employer" via a money order or wire transfer.

Police say the check is actually fraudulent and the victim would then be responsible for the lost money that they received when they cashed or deposited the check at their bank.

According to police, some of the most common type of job offers are secret shoppers, vehicle graphic wrapping services and mystery dinners at a restaurant.

If you would like more information, you can contact Sgt. Corey Kemp at 618-457-3200, ext. 454.

