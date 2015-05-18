Texas man injured in crash in Williamson Co., IL

A Texas man was injured in a crash in Williamson County, Illinois after police say he became distracted while driving.

According to police, on Monday, May 18 at around 11:58 a.m., Michael Norris, 39, of Victoria, Texas, was driving a 2005 GMC pickup northbound on Interstate 57 northbound, near mile post 53.

They say Norris was reaching for something in the passenger area, took his eyes off of the road and traveled down an embankment.

Norris was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

