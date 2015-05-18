3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken Co.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on May 18.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a crash at the intersection of Blandville Road (US 62) and KY 286.

They say Marinda Yates, 47, of Cunningham, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic eastbound on Blandville Road when she slowed down because a vehicle in front of her slowed down to turn left onto KY 286.

Deputies say Herbert Ballard, 84, of Wickliffe, was driving a 1998 Mercury G Marquis when he topped a hill eastbound on Blandville Road and rear-ended Yates' vehicle.

Ballard told deputies he tried to stop in time, but couldn't avoid the crash due to the wet roads.

Ballard and his passenger; 77-year-old Melva Ballard, also of Wickliffe; were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Yates' passenger; 21-year-old Brookelinn Yates, of Cunningham; was also taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Deputies say the road was blocked or down to one lane for about 30 minutes.

