Murray, KY man accused of DUI, criminal trespass

A Murray, Kentucky man is accused of DUI and criminal trespass.

Jeffrey Knight, 50, was charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal trespass first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Murray police, on May 17 at around 6 p.m., they were dispatched to a home on Kirkwood Drive for a complaint of a man entering a home.

Police say the man collided with a vehicle on 16th Street, entered the home, left the home and then left in his vehicle.

Knight was found and pulled over on Wiswell Road. He was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

