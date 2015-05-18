Butler County escapee back in custody

On Monday evening authorities in Butler County continued to search for a trusty who escaped last Thursday.

A Butler County escapee is back in custody.



Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says Jeremy Hicks, 25, was arrested on May 14 in Broseley.



Hick escaped on May 7 while out on work detail.



Three other people suspected of aiding in his escape were also arrested.

Heartland News searched online court documents and according to those records, Hicks' offenses range from felonies including resisting arrest to burglary and stealing charges to misdemeanor traffic violations.

Read more about what community member had to say after Hicks escaped.

