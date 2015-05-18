Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for failure to appear

The Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is looking for a man on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert T. Hayes is wanted for failure to appear DUI which led to a death.

The sheriff's office said his last known address was in the Bluford area.

You can contact the sheriff's office at 618-244-8004 if you have any information on Hayes' whereabouts.

In 2012, Holly Fenton, of Bluford, and Cody Bidabe, of Fairfield, were killed in a crash on Interstate 64. They were both passengers in a black Dodge pickup driven by Hayes.

Illinois State Police said the truck drove into the I-64 rest area east of Mt. Vernon and hit a tree.

Hayes and another man and woman passenger were taken to an area hospital.

