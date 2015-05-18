Anniston man accused of beating woman in front of her children

A Mississippi County man is accused of assaulting a woman in front of her children and damaging property.Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says deputies responded to a rural Mississippi County address to investigate a residential burglary on Friday.A young lady told the deputies she had been attacked inside her home by Michael Whybark.Michael Whybark is accused of entering the victim's home without permission, damaged property inside the home and then assaulted her in front of her young children.Whybark was located and arrested in Anniston on Saturday. He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.Michael Tyler Whybark, 23, of Anniston is charged with burglary in the first degree.He faces additional charges of domestic assault in the second degree, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to 7 years imprisonment; and property damage in the first degree, a class D felony punishable by up to four years imprisonment.Whybark was released from custody Sunday morning after posting a $50,000 surety bond.