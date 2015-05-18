Wyatt man charged with assault

A Wyatt man is accused of assaulting another man over the weekend.Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says deputies were dispatched to an assault in progress at a rural Mississippi County home Saturday afternoon.Deputies met with a county resident who reported being assaulted by Jimmie Lindell.Lindell was quickly found and arrested. He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.Jimmie Lee Lindell, 60, of Wyatt is charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to one year in the county jail.As of Monday, Lindell remained in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $500.