Police: Jackson man found with meth, cocaine, marijuana

A Jackson man faces several drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

Randy J. Smith, 49, of Jackson is charged with Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), the Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and the Class A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

During the traffic stop, Smith was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.His bond was set at $30,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.