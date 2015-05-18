Police: Jackson man found with meth, cocaine, marijuana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Jackson man found with meth, cocaine, marijuana

Randy Smith (Source: Jackson PD) Randy Smith (Source: Jackson PD)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson man faces several drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

Randy J. Smith, 49, of Jackson is charged with Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), the Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and the Class A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

During the traffic stop, Smith was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

His bond was set at $30,000.

