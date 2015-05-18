It's National Devil's Food Cake Day! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(KFVS) - May 19 is a celebration of the chocolaty, light, decadent and moist Devil's Food Cake.

Make sure to get a slice from your favorite source, be it grandma or a local eatery.

Fun facts about Devil's Food Cake:

  • Devil's food cake first appeared in the United States in the early 1900s. There is a recipe printed for the desert as early as 1905.
  • It may be that this cake was named for its contrast to the snow-white Angel Cakes that were being made prior to the Devil's Food cake.
  • The unique, light and moist texture that sets apart Devil's Food Cakes is created by using boiling water as the cake's main liquid instead of milk, and quite a bit of baking soda.
  • Devil's Food is one of the country's most popular cakes in the U.S.
  • In some parts of the country Devil's Food is also called Red Velvet Cake. While most Red Velvet recipes today use red food coloring, the reaction of acidic vinegar and buttermilk tend to cause the cocoa to redden, making Devil's Food bake up a rich reddish brown. This natural tinting may have been the source for the name "Red Velvet" as well as "Devil's Food" and a long list of similar names for chocolate cakes.
