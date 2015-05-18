Statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign kicks off - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign kicks off

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -  The Malden Police Department says joining other police departments across the state, mobilizing to crack down on drivers who don't follow Missouri's seat belt laws with a "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign through the end of May.

The special enforcement period will run May 18-31.

"Every day someone dies in a crash in Missouri because they weren't buckled up," said Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock. :We will be pulling out all the stops to ensure motorists are buckling up."

According to police statistics, 79-percent of Missouri drivers and passengers use seat belts while in a motor vehicle. That is below the national average of 87-percent.

Those same statistics point out teens and pick-up truck drivers are among those least likely to buckle up. Only about 67-percent of Missouri teens reportedly wear their seat belts, while only 63-percent of pick-up truck drivers do.

Experts say seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

