Statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign kicks off

The Malden Police Department says joining other police departments across the state, mobilizing to crack down on drivers who don't follow Missouri's seat belt laws with a "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign through the end of May.The special enforcement period will run May 18-31."Every day someone dies in a crash in Missouri because they weren't buckled up," said Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock. :We will be pulling out all the stops to ensure motorists are buckling up."According to police statistics, 79-percent of Missouri drivers and passengers use seat belts while in a motor vehicle. That is below the national average of 87-percent.Those same statistics point out teens and pick-up truck drivers are among those least likely to buckle up. Only about 67-percent of Missouri teens reportedly wear their seat belts, while only 63-percent of pick-up truck drivers do.Experts say seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.