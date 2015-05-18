Husband of woman killed in Parma shooting speaks out

The husband of a Parma woman killed in an armed robbery on May 18 speaks out just one day after her suspected killer was arrested.

A Parma man suspected of killing a convenience store clerk in Parma was arrested in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Brenda Smith, 59, of Parma was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Dexter where she later died.Deion Martin, 19, of Parma faces a first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first degree robbery in the shooting death of Brenda Smith at a Parma gas station, D & L One-Stop on East Main Street, on May 18.

Martin's arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. in New Madrid County, Mo. in front of Judge Joshua Underwood.



New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said they received information that Martin was in St. Louis on Sunday. Law enforcement located Martin and arrested him.



Shortly after, deputies from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department picked up Martin in St. Louis and took him to the Pemiscot County Jail with no bond.



Martin faces charges of first degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and a robbery to the first degree charge.



Brenda Smith's husband, Jimmy Smith, says finding the suspect won't stop the pain of his family's loss, but Smith says knowing the community supports for justice for his wife, helps.



"We are going to grieve and we are going to be strong because Brenda wouldn't have wanted it any other way," Smith said. "It makes a big difference when people support your family and your friends and the community comes together like that. For the family, it relieves a little bit of the pain."



Sheriff Stevens says they acquired information from the lottery commission that Martin allegedly tried to cash in on a stolen lottery ticket in Dexter and in Bernie.



Sheriff Stevens said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.



Smith says friends and family of Brenda will be selling t-shirts with her photo on them. All the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital in her honor.



There was a candlelight vigil at the Parma Community Building Thursday, May 21 to remember Smith.



Don and Lisa Kirk have owned the gas station for 10 years.



Don Kirk says the shooting happened around 5:40 Monday morning. The store opens at 6 a.m. Two employees were there at the time, one woman who ran the store and another who ran deli.



According to Kirk, the suspect asked Smith to open the safe and when she refused, he shot her in the head and then turned the gun on the other employee. That lady then told the suspect that she didn't know how to open the safe. That's when the suspect grabbed a few things and left.



The store owners say they wish the victims would have just opened the safe and let the suspect take it all.



The Kirks remember Smith as a great lady who was like family. They've known her for 18 to 19 years. They call her a wonderful woman and a hard worker.



The owners also say this is the tenth break-in in the last 10 years, but this is the only one that's involved a deadly shooting.



The Kirks say they will no longer run the store as they are giving it up since the deadly shooting has occurred.

Police searched homes and questioned residents near the convenience store.



The Major Case Squad was called in to investigate.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office at 573-748-2516.



