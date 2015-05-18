Overdose reversal drug available without prescription

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky recently became one of the first states to let pharmacists dispense without prescription a drug that can reverse a heroin overdose.

The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/1GiHh9c ) reports the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy approved an emergency regulation for naloxone. The law went into effect Thursday, giving pharmacists the option to dispense the drug without a doctor's prescription.

In California, a state board approved a similar emergency regulation in April.

Naloxone is a non-narcotic that can save the lives of those who overdose on heroin or prescription painkillers. When sprayed into the nostrils or when injected, the drug can pull overdose victims into immediate withdrawal, restoring their breathing.

