Top songs from this week in 1973

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and travel back to this week in 1973.These were the songs playing on stereos and 8-track players 42 years ago.Billboard Magazine had Elton John at number 5 with his hit "Daniel."Checking in at number four was an instrumental track. "Do you remember Frankenstein" by the Edgar Winter Group.Holding down the number three spot was the British group "The Sweet with Little Willy."At number 2 was the signature song for Tony Orlando and Dawn. "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" is ranked as the 37th biggest hit of all time by Billboard.In the top spot was Stevie Wonder with his classic "You Are the Sunshine of My Life." It was Wonder's third of his 10 number one hits.