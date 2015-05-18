May 19 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 19 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - A couple of band members are on this morning's birthday list.

He's the lead guitarist of The Who, the group known for such songs as "My Generation," "I Can See for Miles" and "Who Are You," which is used as the Theme to the CBS drama CSI. Pete Townsend is 70 today.

You know what band he's with by the beard. This ZZ Top bassist and vocalist has brought us such hits as "Gimme All Your Lovin,'" "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs." Dusty Hill is 66 today.

This actress, singer and model hit it big in the 1980s with several dance singles. She also battled James Bond in the movie "A View to a Kill." Grace Jones is 67 today.

This actor will be forever known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise. Peter Mayhew is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly