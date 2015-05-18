TRAVEL ALERT: Expect delays on Carbondale Strip as crews resurface NB & SB lanes

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Drivers can expect traffic delays on the Carbondale Strip in the coming weeks.Illinois Department of Transportation crews will begin work to resurface both north and southbound lanes of US 51 from Mill Street to Route 13.It is not a long stretch of highway, but it is a highly traveled area with a large number of businesses and restaurants.There is currently no parking allowed on the northbound strip. Parking meters are covered.Carbondale Main Street is warning drivers that the resurfacing work will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily until June 30.US 51, also known as Illinois Avenue northbound, and University Avenue southbound will be restricted to one lane and delays are likely.