Updated Monday Headlines: rainy start to the week, military-styl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Updated Monday Headlines: rainy start to the week, military-style equipment ban for police, & MUST SEE VIDEO

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - Walking out the door you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. Meteorologist Brian Alworth says expect scattered showers, and that means they could sprinkle anywhere in the Heartland. We might even see some more storms before the day is over. But at least it's warmer: most of us will wake up to temperatures in the 60's. 

Here is what's making headlines this morning:

President Bans Some Military-Style Equipment Provided to Police: Nine months after police in riot gear dispelled racially charged protests in Ferguson, President Barack Obama is prohibiting the federal government from providing some military-style equipment to local departments and putting stricter controls on other weapons and gear distributed to law enforcement.

Downtown Carbondale Roadwork: Crews will begin resurfacing two of the main streets through Carbondale this morning, which could affect your commute for the next month and a half. That construction will be on both University and Illinois Avenues. Carly O'Keefe has what you need to know, including a map of exactly where the lane restrictions will be and when in a live report.

Marine Helicopter Crash: Investigators are still piecing together what caused an MV-22 Osprey to crash in Hawaii. At least one person is dead, and several others injured. KFVS sister station KHNL is following the investigation closely for us.

Texas Biker Shootout: We have video from police about what went down between two rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas. Nine people are dead, and 18 people injured in the shootout that happened in front of a busy shopping center.

And you'll kick yourself for not watching this video of a dad coming home from serving overseas and surprising his kids on the baseball field.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly