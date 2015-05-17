Clearwater Marina to host family karaoke night

The Clearwater Marina will be hosting a family karaoke night Saturday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. to kick off the summer.



A competition will be held at 8:30 for the brave at heart to see who the better singer is.



The winner will receive a $100 gift card to the Marina, second and third places will receive $25 gift cards.



Aside from the karaoke, there will be free snow-cones, specials on hamburgers and hotdogs, and door prizes that range from t-shirts to drinking mugs.



Kids and pets are welcome to join the fun.

For more information contact the Clearwater Marina at (573) 223-7224.



