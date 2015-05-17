MO man seriously hurt in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO man seriously hurt in crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -  Early Sunday morning an Ellington, Mo. man was rushed to South East Hospital in Ellington with serious injuries due to a single vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Chad A. Kelley was driving on Highway K two miles west of the Iron-Reynolds County line 12:30 a.m. when Kelly failed to negotiate a curve, drove off of the roadway, and the car flipped multiple times.


Troopers report, Kelley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly