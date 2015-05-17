MO man seriously hurt in crash

Early Sunday morning an Ellington, Mo. man was rushed to South East Hospital in Ellington with serious injuries due to a single vehicle crash.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Chad A. Kelley was driving on Highway K two miles west of the Iron-Reynolds County line 12:30 a.m. when Kelly failed to negotiate a curve, drove off of the roadway, and the car flipped multiple times.



Troopers report, Kelley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

