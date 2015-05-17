WB Hwy. 60 lanes reopen in Stoddard Co. after semi accident

Westbound lanes on US Highway 60 are now back open after a serious accident blocked the road near Highway 114 in Stoddard County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, say the semi ran off the road and hit a guard rail around 9:00 p.m.

The driver, Christopher Coble, 42, of Liberty, N.C. was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash damaged 200 feet of guardrail.

Dispatchers say crews were able to reopen the highway around 3:00 a.m.

