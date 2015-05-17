Cape Girardeau man arrested after 1 injured in shooting at park

Cape Girardeau police have arrested one suspect after a shooting at Ranney Park on Sunday evening.

Police report a man in his 20s was shot in the leg and lower abdomen around 6:15 p.m.

Police say he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell police there were multiple shots fired.

According to police, there was a get-together at the park when the incident happened.

At about 8 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

Dante L. Criddle, 23, of Cape Girardeau is charged with Class A felony assault 1st and felony armed criminal action. He was being held on $150,000 bond.

Police are not looking for other suspects.

