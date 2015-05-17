Traffic safety checkpoints in Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers.Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible.Those with the correct paper work, no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.listed below are the supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district.US 51- old KSP/CVE Scale FacilityUS 60- Crystal Lake RoadUS 60- KY 2532US 60- Bill Corner RoadUS 641S- Barber DriveKY 94E- KY 280KY 121S- MP 3.187KY 280- Cohoon RoadUS 51- KY 80 ArlingtonKY 80- KY 307KY 125- KY 166KY 129- Fulton/Hickman County lineUS 45S- Ky 339 WingoUS 45S- KY 1748KY 94- KY 381 LynnvilleKY 849- KY 1684KY 303- KY 339US 51- KY 1529KY 58- KY 307KY 123- KY 239US 60- Near former Ledbetter Elementary SchoolUS 60- Livingston/Crittendon County lineKY 866- Coon Chapel RoadUS 62- KY 810KY 93 South- KY 293USFS Woodlands TraceUS 68- KY 95US 641- KY 1422KY 348- Meadowbrook CircleKY 402- KY 1364US 60- Clarks River RoadKY 286- McKendree Church RoadKY 450- Puryear HighwayKY 994- Houser RoadUS 68X- Howard Anderson BridgeKY 139N- Bush RoadKY 274- John Woodruff Bridge