Traffic safety checkpoints in Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic safety checkpoints in Kentucky

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -  The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. 

Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.

Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible.

Those with the correct paper work, no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

listed below are the supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district.

Ballard County

US 51- old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60- Crystal Lake Road

US 60- KY 2532

US 60- Bill Corner Road

Calloway County

US 641S- Barber Drive

KY 94E- KY 280

KY 121S- MP 3.187

KY 280- Cohoon Road

Carlisle County

US 51- KY 80 Arlington

KY 80- KY 307

Fulton County

KY 125- KY 166

KY 129- Fulton/Hickman County line

Graves County

US 45S- Ky 339 Wingo

US 45S- KY 1748

KY 94- KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849- KY 1684

KY 303- KY 339

Hickman County

US 51- KY 1529

KY 58- KY 307

KY 123- KY 239

Livingston County

US 60- Near former Ledbetter Elementary School

US 60- Livingston/Crittendon County line

KY 866- Coon Chapel Road

Lyon County

US 62- KY 810

KY 93 South- KY 293

USFS Woodlands Trace

Marshall County

US 68- KY 95

US 641- KY 1422

KY 348- Meadowbrook Circle

KY 402- KY 1364

McCracken County

US 60- Clarks River Road

KY 286- McKendree Church Road

KY 450- Puryear Highway

KY 994- Houser Road

Trigg County

US 68X- Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 139N- Bush Road

KY 274- John Woodruff Bridge

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly