Perryville couple retires from teaching on the same day - for a second time

For one couple, retiring once just isn't enough.Kathe and Dave Ramsey have been teaching together side by side for more than 40 years.The Ramsey's first taught at Perryville High School. They started their teaching career there in the mid-1970s.Their classrooms were right next to each other."We had an unusual experience at Perryville,” Kathe Ramsey said. “We both taught next door to each other. Same hallway. We had the main entrance doors between us but for 15 years, we taught together.”Kathe started teaching shorthand and typing with typewriters. As technology upgraded, so did she and taught computer classes."An interesting sidebar to that is she never took a computer class,” Dave Ramsey said. “They didn't exist when we went through college."Dave started out teaching art and then taught a gifted children program after that.Dave and Kathe both retired from Perryville High School on the same day in 2004.The Ramsey's began growing up in their early years in St. Francois County.They both ended up in Perryville, and attended college at Mineral Area.They helped each other finish school and obtain their degrees. They have been side by side helping each other ever since.Last week, the Ramsey's retired for the second time. This time though, they plan on retiring for good.In 1995, they began teaching again at the Perryville Higher Education Center."We helped first start the satellite and it's one of the things we are most proud of, and it has grown since then," says Dave.Dave and Kathe worked nights at Mineral Area and Perryville High School during the day.Dave taught ethnicity diversity and psychological classes at Mineral Area while Kathe still taught computer classes.