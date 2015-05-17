IDOT: Lack of investment will mean deteriorating roads - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDOT: Lack of investment will mean deteriorating roads

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reports that a lack of state and federal investment will lead to a rapid fall in the condition of roads and bridges across the state.

After releasing a six year, $8.4 billion highway construction plan Thursday, May 14 -- The acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said that will just be enough to maintain what the department already has.

“While this latest multiyear program will have a positive impact on many of our communities, it also underscores the urgency to find a long-term, sustainable solution for our infrastructure needs,” Blankenhorn said. “A high-quality transportation network is a job creator and economic asset. But just maintaining our existing system will be a challenge, with the ability to take on any new projects extremely difficult.”

IDOT currently maintains 1,431 miles of highways and 357 bridges.

Some of the largest projects already slated in the six year plan include $351 million towar reconstruction the Jane Byrne Interchange near Chicago, $196.6 million to replace the eastbound U.S. 150 bridge over the Illinois River in Peoria,$82.6 million to replace Interstate 80 bridges in Will County and many more.

$1.85 billion has already been planned to be invested in fiscal year 2016.

Currently, 83 percent of state highways and 93 percent of bridges considered in acceptable condition according to IDOT -- It's estimated the by the end of fiscal year 2021 that just 62 percent of highways and 86 percent of bridges will be considered in acceptable condition.

IDOT leaders including acting Secretary Blankenhorn has been touring the state over the past month to learn about need infrastructure project from residents, business owners, and stakeholders who rely on the Illinois transportation system.

The six year program in its entirety can be viewed by clicking here.

