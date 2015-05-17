Semi catches fire on I-55 - Illinois, MO road funding down - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi catches fire on I-55 - Illinois, MO road funding down

A powerful storm system stretched from Texas to Minnesota on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to a semi fire on Sunday morning on Interstate 55 at the 100 mile marker exit in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Little support seems to exist for reopening the Tamms super-max prison.

Illinois' investment in maintaining roads and bridges drops dramatically. That's according to a report from the governor's administration. Giacomo Luca explains. Missouri's roads are in trouble as well.

A U.S. Marine Corps combat photographer from Illinois is among the eight dead in a helicopter crash.

Around 2,000 volunteers helped plant around 22,000 trees at TG Missouri as part of the TG Missouri's afforestation community event on Sunday.

