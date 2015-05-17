Thousands of volunteers plant 22,000 trees to help environment in Perryville

Around 2,000 volunteers helped plant around 22,000 trees at TG Missouri as part of the TG Missouri's afforestation community event on Sunday.Employees with TG Missouri of Perryville and volunteers from Missouri and Illinois came together to help give back to the community and help make Perryville's environment better.Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder also stopped by to show support along with a special performance from a Perryville native, country singer Chris Janson.Afforestation is the process of establishing a forest on land where there is no forest.These trees help with water supply and limit erosion. Afforestation can also protect homes and buildings in the event of hurricanes, tsunamis and earthquakes.Perryville has many sinkholes and caves underground and leaders say erosion is always a concern.Perryville Mayor Ken Baer says the city has been working on the environment along with the caves and water diligently over the years and feels these trees will only help.

“It is a concern and we are very environmentally conscience here,” said Mayor Ken Baer. “We try to do the best we can and especially with our caves system. We have a critical little creatures living down there and we want to make sure their habitat is preserved. So this is a step in that direction.”

Children Heartland News spoke with at the event say these trees will help wildlife, help reduce pollution and help limit erosion as well.TG Missouri has one of the largest caves underneath their property in Perryville and feel the planting of the trees could help maintain the healthy well being of the land, and help clean the water supply underground.That's especially since the cave underground extends over 20 miles under the city of Perryville.