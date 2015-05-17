Funnel Cloud Spotted in Poplar Bluff on Saturday evening

There were tense moments Saturday afternoon in the central hub of Butler County, Missouri.

A funnel cloud dropped out of the sky around 6:15 p.m. near the Highway 67/60 Exchange on the west side of town.

I had been tracking a weak area of rotation within the storm during Heartland News at 6.

Our Poplar Bluff SkyCam caught the slowly swirling funnel as soon as I began the main weather segment.

I stayed with the live picture until I decided that the threat had subsided.

Even a few viewer photos sent to the station helped decide whether the funnel cloud made contact with the ground.

No damage was reported and I concluded after talking with the National Weather Service that there was no touchdown.

In Saturday's case, two small storm cells merged together and created turbulence on a humid mid-spring afternoon.

The NWS did not issue a warning because this was not a tornado, only a tropical-variety funnel cloud that rarely makes contact with the ground.

