1 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash overnight in McCracken County

A Paducah man was injured in a crash overnight in McCracken County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office.McCracken County Deputies were dispatched just after midnight to the intersection of Old Hinkleville Road and Buchanon Road for a two vehicle collision.Deputies say Hung Pham, 40, of Paducah was stopped on Old Hinkleville at the intersection of Buchanon Road. Pham specified that while stopped, he saw a vehicle approach from the west and cut the corner and struck the front of his vehicle.The second vehicle was a 2008 Chevrolet truck driven by David Grief, 16, of Paducah.Grief said that he didn't see Pham's vehicle sitting at the intersection as he was turning and that he struck the front Pham's vehicle as he cut the corner.Pham complained of head and neck pain as a result of air bag deployment and was taken to an area hospital.Buchanon and Old Hinkleville Roads were partially blocked for investigation and clean up.Deputies were assisted on scene by Randy's, Mercy EMS and Concord Fire.