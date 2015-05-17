Cape Girardeau man hurt in ATV crash Sunday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man hurt in ATV crash Sunday

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Police say a Cape Girardeau man was taken to the hospital after an ATV crash early Sunday morning. 

According to the Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Justin G. Vines was seriously injured in the wreck.

The crash report said Vines was thrown from the ATV he had been driving when it went off the road and hit a ditch.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, May 17 on County Road 625, six miles north of Cape Girardeau.

Vines was not wearing a helmet, according to the online crash report.

