Illinois Marine among 8 dead in Nepal helicopter crash

There is still no sign of the missing U.S. Marine helicopter that disappeared this week, during a rescue mission in Nepal. The chopper carried six Marines, including Jake Hug from Arizona.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (KFVS/AP) - A U.S. Marine Corps combat photographer from Illinois is among the eight dead who were aboard a Marine helicopter that crashed during a relief mission in earthquake-hit Nepal.Officials identified the victims Sunday. Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a combat photographer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Okinawa, Japan, and a native of Illinois, was among them.Six Marines and two Nepalese soldiers lost their lives in the crash. A statement from the U.S. military joint task force in Okinawa identified the Marines killed.The UH-1 "Huey" helicopter went missing Tuesday while delivering rice and tarps. The wreckage was found Friday following days of searching in the mountains northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement Sunday for the death of U.S. Marine Cpl. Sara A. Medina, a native of Illinois, and the other Marines who were killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal while on a humanitarian mission.



“Cpl. Sara Medina made the ultimate sacrifice while assisting the people of Nepal during their time of crisis, and her death is a loss for the State of Illinois and the nation. Cpl. Medina's courage and dedication to serving and protecting others makes her a role model for all of us. She will never be forgotten. Diana and I extend our deepest sympathies to her family, and the families of her fellow fallen comrades, during this time of mourning.”

