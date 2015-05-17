Southern IL man flown to St. Louis hospital following crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Hoyleton man was taken to a St. Louis, Missouri hospital after a wreck in Washington County, Illinois.

According to state police, it happened at 9 a.m. on IL 177, a 1/2 mile east of Birch Road.

ISP says the man who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was flown to St. Louis University Hospital after his SUV went off the road.

The SUV then hit a culvert before coming to a rest in a field 100 feet from the culvert.

The 31-year-old man was charged with improper lane use.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

