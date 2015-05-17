Crews respond to semi fire on I-55 in Cape Girardeau

Fire crews were called to a semi fire on Sunday morning on Interstate 55 at the 100 mile marker exit in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police say the interstate southbound lanes are open. Both lanes were closed for a time.

Police were directing traffic at the scene.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the semi driver is not injured.

According to the fire department, the man was driving down the interstate when a tire blew out.

The driver pulled over and got out and tried to extinguish the fire, but he realized he couldn't and then called authorities.

The cab is total loss. The trailer had minor damage.

Estimated road closure time is 45 minutes to one hour.

The tractor trailer was hauling glass windows.

