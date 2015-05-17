Ellington man hurt in overnight crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ellington man hurt in overnight crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Highway Patrol says an Ellington, Missouri man was hurt after a crash overnight two miles from the Iron-Reynolds County line.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. K in Reynolds County.

A 27-year-old Ellington man failed to negotiate a curve. His car went off the road and overturned a number of times.

He was taken by EMS to a hospital in Ellington with serious injuries. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to police.

