Hot Rod Power Tour 2015 preps for June kick off

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -  The Hot Rod Power Tour is getting gearing up to head through the Heartland next month. 

Over 5,000 cars will take part in the tour traveling more than 1,000 miles. The seven day journey will start in Madison, Wisconsin on June 6th at the Alliant Energy Center.

The addition stops include: 
  • Sunday, June 7th: Parkland College in Champaign, IL.
  • Monday, June 8th: Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL
  • Tuesday, June 9th: Memphis International Raceway in Memphis, TN
  • Wednesday, June 10th: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, AL near Birmingham.
  • Thursday, June 11th: Centennial Plaza in Gulfport, MS
  • FINALE is on Friday June 12th: Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, LA, near Baton Rouge.  
Spectators will get the chance to set cars  right of the pages of Hot Rod Magazine.  

Each stop will have a midway of mobile display rigs, entertainment, celebrates, game, and numerous giveaways. 

The Hot Rod Power Tour is free for spectators.  

Participants can either register a vehicle for one day or the entire tour.

For more information of or to pre-register just go to www.hotrod.com.

