Jackson man hurt in collision with highway patrol car

A Jackson man went to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a Missouri Highway Patrol car.

According to an online crash report from the highway patrol, the accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. The report says Michael Dennison, 51, was making a U-turn on Highway 61 just south of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County when he began to stop. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a squad car traveling southbound.

Dennison went to St. Francis Medical Center with minor injures.

The report identifies the trooper as Perry Hazelwood. It does not indicate that Hazelwood, 50, was hurt.

