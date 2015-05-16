Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to host gun safety class

Sheriff Bennie Vick is announcing that the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will host a basic handgun safety class for residents of Williamson County.

The class will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2015 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The class will consist of three hours of classroom discussion at the new Williamson County Sheriff's Office located at 404 North Van Buren, Marion; and four hours of range activity at the Williamson County Firearm Training Facility.

The class will focus on basic safety for handgun owners and their families, proper cleaning and storage of handguns, and Illinois laws concerning possession of firearms.

This class does not meet the criteria for training requirements under the Illinois Concealed Carry Laws.

Class size will be limited to 16 people.

For more information contact Deputy John Fleming, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 997-6541.

To register for the class contact Jennifer Pritchard at 997-6541 ext. 1302.

Online registration is also available.

Go to http://www.wcsheriff.com/Hand_Gun_Safety.html to complete the online registration form.