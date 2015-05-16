2 from Bonnie win Crappie Masters All American tournament at Rend Lake

Hundreds of people from across the country competed in a national fishing tournament on Saturday, May 16 in southern Illinois.The Crappie Masters All American tournament was held at Rend Lake.More than 50 teams from 10 states broke out their best boats and fishing poles to see who could catch the most crappie.Tournament spokesperson Greg Sowers (SOURS) says Rend Lake is the perfect spot to hold the event.“This fishery has gained a lot of noteriety over the last couple of years,” Sowers said. “I think a lot of that has to do with social media, seeing people catch fish and we've found that a lot of our teams and angles, and really everybody in particular wants to go fish quality fisheries.”The winning team of the tournament is from right here in the Heartland.Robert and Todd Dent of Bonnie, Illinois took home the grand prize of $4,000 after hooking seven crappie totaling nearly 10 pounds.