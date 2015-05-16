610 graduate at Rend Lake College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

610 graduate at Rend Lake College

(Source: RLC) (Source: RLC)
INA, IL (KFVS) - Retired coach James "Hummer" Waugh give the commencement speech Saturday, May 16 at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.

It was the 48th Annual Commencement ceremony.

A total of 610 graduates were conferred more than 1,200 Associate Degrees and Occupational Certificates this academic year, according to a news release.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly