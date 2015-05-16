Beach closure at Wappapello Lake - Crappie tourney at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beach closure at Wappapello Lake - Crappie tourney at Rend Lake

First Alert Weather Updates:

Bryan McCormick says the rain is ending tonight as skies clear out. It will be mild and breezy overnight.

What we are working on:

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, two out of three beaches are closed due to high water levels at Lake Wappapello. Mollie Lair explains.

Giacomo Luca is at the Rend Lake for the All American Crappie Tournament.

Commencement ceremonies are set at both Southeast Missouri State and SIUC on Saturday.

A Festus, Missouri man has died following an early-morning crash on Interstate 55.

Headlines/Trending:
Have a great night -
James Long
Kfvs12.com Web Producer

