Beach goers might be limited at Wappapello Lake this Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, two out of three beaches are closed due to high water levels at Lake Wappapello.At People's beach, the sand is nearly completely under water along with portions of the parking lot.However, the festivities will go on.Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers say their camping lots are completely sold out for this coming weekend.“While the high water may still have beaches closed next week, we will still anticipate a great turnout,” Wappapello Lake Park Ranger Jennifer Morse said.Morse says there will be plenty of things to do here and, as it looks for now, they will still have one beach open for the public.One fisherman Heartland News spoke with says the beaches being closed may keep some from coming out which could lower sales for businesses nearby.Overall, people at the lake and park rangers feel thousands of people will still come out and enjoy the lake this weekend and say business sales won't be hurt much. Morse says the last time a beach was closed for the holiday weekend 4,000 to 5,000 people still showed up.Morse says the lake is supposed to crest this weekend.However with rain on Saturday, and in the forecast this coming week, that may change. It could hinder the two beaches from opening in time for Memorial Day weekend.

