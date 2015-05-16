2 taken to hospital after crash overnight in Graves County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County sheriff says a crash overnight sent two people to the hospital.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on KY 849 East, at the KY 1684 intersection.

The sheriff says a Dyersburg, Tennessee man didn't failed to stop at a stop sign and his pickup hit a GMC Yukon driven by a Boaz, Kentucky woman.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Two children in the GMC vehicle were uninjured.

The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Symsonia Fire Department.

