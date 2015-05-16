2 taken to hospital after crash overnight in Graves County

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The Graves County sheriff says a crash overnight sent two people to the hospital.According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on KY 849 East, at the KY 1684 intersection.The sheriff says a Dyersburg, Tennessee man didn't failed to stop at a stop sign and his pickup hit a GMC Yukon driven by a Boaz, Kentucky woman.Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.Two children in the GMC vehicle were uninjured.The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Symsonia Fire Department.