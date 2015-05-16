1 injured after rollover crash in McCracken County

A woman was injured after a rollover crash Friday in McCracken County, Kentucky.According to the sheriff's office it happened around 5:41 p.m. in 600 block of North Friendship Road.Upon arrival, the investigation showed that Alexandria Hartigan, 20, of Water Valley, Kentucky was traveling northbound on North Friendship Road.Deputies say when she approached the intersection of Seneca Lane and North Friendship Road, at square corner, she began to apply her car's brakes.While trying to negotiate the curve, the woman's Toyota car began to hydro-plane due to the extremely heavy rain.It caused her vehicle to turn more than 360 degrees before pausing briefly with the rear of the vehicle hanging over a 20' to 25' foot drop off on the southbound side of the road.Before she had time to react, the car began to slide backwards into the creek below.Upon impact with the creek bed Hartigan's vehicle then rolled to its top before coming to rest.Hartigan was eventually able to free herself from her seat belt and get out of the car, where she was able to flag down assistance from passersby's.Hartigan was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of her injuries.North Friendship Road was closed to all traffic for about 30 minutes for the retrieval of the vehicle and cleanup of the road.Also responding to the wreck was Mercy Regional Ambulance, Lone Oak Fire/ Rescue, Meadows Towing and Stinnett's Towing.

