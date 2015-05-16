Festus, MO man killed in early-morning crash on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Festus, MO man killed in early-morning crash on I-55

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Festus, Missouri man is dead following an early-morning crash on Interstate 55.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Luke Lee was not wearing a seat belt when his southbound Mercury Sable went off the right side of the interstate, hit an embankment and overturned.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 at the 164.6 mile marker at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Lee was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County coroner at 6:20 a.m.

