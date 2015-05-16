SEMO, SIUC students celebrate graduation

Commencement ceremonies were held at both Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Saturday.

A total of 1,390 undergrads and masters candidates received their degrees at the Show-me Center at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Erik Peterson, Director of A.T. Kearney's Global Business Policy Council delivered the keynote address at Southeast.

A total of 29 Southeast undergraduates received a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

SIUC has 3,208 graduates were expected to walk the stage in three difference ceremonies.

Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar delivered a keynote address at 9 a.m. as graduates from the College of Agriculture, Liberal A. T., Science and Medicine received their degrees.

At 1:30 p.m. current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner took the state to deliver his keynote address to Business, Education, and Human Service graduates.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, a ceremony was held for Engineering, Applied A. T. and Sciences, and Mass Communications and media students.

Retired Unite Airlines Captain William R. Norwood, a former member of the SIU Board of Trustees, was the commencement speaker for that event.

